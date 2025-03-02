Grimes scores career-high 44 points and the 76ers beat the Warriors to end a 9-game losing streak

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Quentin Grimes scored a career-high 44 points and the Philadelphia 76ers snapped a nine-game losing streak, beating the Golden State Warriors 126-119 on Saturday night in a game where Stephen Curry had his first dunk in six years.

Curry’s one-handed jam on a break cut the 76ers’ lead to 109-104 midway through the fourth quarter.

Kelly Oubre Jr. had 20 points for Philadelphia. Guerschon Yabusele added 18, and Paul George had 17 points and seven rebounds. Philadelphia improved to 21-39, winning for the first time since Feb. 4 against Dallas.

Curry had 29 points and 13 assists for the Warriors, who had won five in a row. Quenton Post added 16 points, and Gary Payton Jr. had 15.

Grimes took the offensive controls while George and Tyrese Maxey struggled, scoring 12 points in the third seven minutes of the second half as Philadelphia extended its lead to 15.

Takeaways

Warriors: Playing without Jimmy Butler (right mid back spasms), there were times when Golden State got sloppy with the ball.

76ers: In the first game since Joel Embiid was shut down for the season with a left knee injury, it was Philadelphia’s supporting players — Grimes, Oubre and Yabusele — who made the impact while stars Maxey and George struggled

Key moment



After Golden State tied it at 116 with two minutes left, Grimes drove to the basket to give Philadelphia the lead. Then, after Moses Moody’s miss at the other end, Yabusele drilled a right corner 3 to increase the lead to five.

Key stat

Grimes previous career high was 36 points for New York against Indiana on April 5, 2023.

Up next

Both teams are in action Monday night. Golden State is at Charlotte, and Philadelphia hosts Portland.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.