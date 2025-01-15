Grill scores 22 as Missouri stuns No. 5 Florida 83-82 to end its 16-game home winning streak

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Caleb Grill scored 22 points, including two free throws with 5 seconds remaining, and Missouri stunned No. 5 Florida 83-82 to end the Gators’ 16-game home winning streak. Mark Mitchell added 15 points and eight rebounds for the Tigers, who notched their first road win against a top-five team since 2012. Anthony Robinson II chipped in 12 points for Mizzou, which dominated the first half while building a 19-point lead. Walter Clayton Jr. led the Gators with 28 points.

