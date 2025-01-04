Grigor Dimitrov retires with groin injury during Brisbane International semifinal

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — Defending Brisbane International champion Grigor Dimitrov has retired from his semifinal match to give Jiri Lehecka a shot at a second Australian title. Trailing 6-4, 4-4, world No. 10 Dimitrov received treatment on his groin and hip region at Pat Rafter Arena. He went off court and then attempted to play on before retiring Saturday to send the 23-year-old Lehecka into his fourth ATP final. Lehecka won last year’s Adelaide International title, his first ATP singles tournament win. Dimitrov, a former world No. 3, has one week to recover before the Australian Open, which begins Jan. 12 in Melbourne.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.