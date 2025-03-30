Griffin Conine’s HR, Derek Hill walkoff run help Marlins beat Pirates 3-2

MIAMI (AP) — Griffin Conine hit a home run, Derek Hill scored the winning run from third on a wild pitch in the bottom of the ninth and the Florida Marlins beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 3-2 on Sunday.

Andrew McCutchen hit a lead-off homer in the top of the second inning but Nick Fortes hit an RBI double to left that drove in Hill to make it 1-1 going into the third. The 38-year-old McCutchen now has 800 career extra-base hits, third most among active players (behind Freddie Freeman with 885 and Paul Goldschmidt with 833).

Conine hit a solo shot to make it 2-2 in the bottom of the seventh. His father, Jeff Conine, helped the Marlins to World Series titles in 1997 and 2003 and is known as “Mr. Marlin.” He was inducted in the the franchise’s hall of fame earlier Sunday.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa hustled out an infield single to drive in Endy Rodriguez, who had walked to lead off the fifth inning, to give the Pirates a 2-1 lead.

With a runner on first in the top of the ninth, Miami’s Kyle Stowers made a running over-the-head catch at the warning track to rob Enmanuel Valdez of extra bases and keep the game scored at 2-2.

Miami Marlins' Nick Fortes (4) hits an RBI double to left field during the second inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates, Sunday, March 30, 2025, in Miami. (AP Photo/Michael Laughlin) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Michael Laughlin

Key moment

Hill walked to lead off the bottom of the ninth, stole second base and advanced to third on a throwing error before he scored on a wild pitch by David Bednar.

Key stat

The Marlins won three games with walkoffs to take their opening four-game series against the Pirates. Miami is the first team to win its first three games of the season in that manner since Tampa Bay in 2003.

Up next

Right-hander Cal Quantrill pitches Monday for the Marlins in the first of three games against the Mets in Miami. Carmen Mlodzinski, a 26-year-old RHP, makes his first start of the season Monday as the Pirates kickoff a three-game road set against the Tampa Bay Rays.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.