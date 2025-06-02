Griezmann signs contract extension at Atletico Madrid

MADRID (AP) — Atletico Madrid handed Antoine Griezmann a two-year contract extension Monday which could keep the French forward with the club until he’s 36.

Griezmann’s previous contract had a year to run. He scored 19 goals in 53 games in all competitions this season as Atletico placed third in the Spanish league and reached the Copa del Rey semifinals.

The 34-year-old Griezmann is the club’s all-time top scorer with 197 goals.

“Very happy to keep wearing this amazing jersey for many more years,” Griezmann said on Instagram. “I hope to bring you a lot of joy.”

The announcement came amid rumors of a possible move by Griezmann to Major League Soccer, and as Atletico prepares for the Club World Cup in the United States.

Atletico’s first game is June 15 against Champions League winner Paris Saint-Germain at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif., in the group stage, before playing the Seattle Sounders and Brazil’s Botafogo.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.