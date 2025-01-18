Griezmann misses penalty and Atletico’s record win streak ends in 1-0 loss at Leganes

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Antoine Griezmann missed a 90th-minute penalty and Atletico Madrid’s club record of 15 consecutive wins ended following a surprising 1-0 loss at Leganes in La Liga on Saturday.

Griezmann had a chance to at least snatch a point for the league leaders after a video review awarded Atletico a penalty for a handball by defender Sergio González. The French forward stroked his spot kick wide.

Griezmann and Julián Alvarez hit the woodwork in the first half, but the leaders couldn’t respond after Leganes defender Matija Nastasic scored with a 49th-minute header.

Last week, Atletico broke its own record for consecutive victories that stood at 13 in the 2012-13 season.

Atletico’s first loss since Oct. 27 left it one point ahead of Real Madrid, which hosts Las Palmas on Sunday. Barcelona was six points behind the front-runner before visiting Getafe on Saturday.

Leganes returned to the first division this season and has become a giant-slayer in the top-flight. The modest club from Madrid stunned Barcelona when it was leader in December.

Atletico defenders Javi Galán and Clement Lenglet both received their fifth yellow cards of the season and will miss the next round against Villarreal.

