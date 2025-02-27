Griekspoor saves 4 match points in win over Medvedev to reach Dubai semifinals

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Tallon Griekspoor saved four match points before beating top-seeded Daniil Medvedev 2-6, 7-6 (7), 7-5 to reach the semifinals at the Dubai Championships. Griekspoor will meet fourth-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas for a shot at the title. Tsitsipas beat Matteo Berrettini in three sets. Felix Auger-Aliassime defeated 2014 U.S. Open champion Marin Cilic 6-4, 3-6, 6-2 to set up a semifinal against qualifier Quentin Halys who eliminated Luca Nardi in a three-setter.

