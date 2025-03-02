Gregg scores 23, Gonzaga beats San Francisco 95-75, clinched No. 2 seed in WCC tourney

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Ben Gregg scored 23 points on Saturday night to help Gonzaga beat San Francisco 95-75 in the regular season finale for both teams and clinch a berth into the semifinals of the West Coast Conference Tournament.

The Bulldogs will be the No. 2 seed in the conference tournament, which begins March 6 in Paradise, Nevada. San Francisco falls to the third seed and earns a berth into the quarterfinals.

Nolan Hickman scored 17 points, Graham Ike 15 and Khalif Battle 14 for Gonzaga (23-8, 14-4). Ryan Nembhard finished with eight points and a career-high tying 15 assists.

Nembhard, who also had 15 assists in a win over Santa Clara last time out, became the first played to record consecutive games with at least 15 assists against Division-I opponents since Iona’s Scott Machado in November 2011. Nembhard, a senior who spent his first two seasons at Creighton, went into the game leading the nation in assists (295) and assists per game (9.8) and was second in assist-to-turnover ratio (4.15).

Gregg scored in the paint to make it 7-6 a little more than three minutes into the game and Gonzaga led the rest of the way.

Marcus Williams made 11 of 15 from the field, 2 of 2 from 3-point range and 4 of 5 from the free-throw line and finished with 28 points for San Francisco (23-8, 13-5). Malik Thomas scored 13 points and Tyrone Riley IV added 11 points and 11 rebounds.

Gregg scored Gonzaga’s first nine points in a 17-4 run that made it 46-29 when Nembhard converted a three-point play with 57 seconds left in the first half and the Dons trailed by double figures there on.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

