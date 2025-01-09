Gregg scores 23 and No. 18 Gonzaga downs San Diego 93-80

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Ben Gregg scored 23 points and Khalif Battle added 20 to lead No. 18 Gonzaga to its fourth straight win, 93-80 over San Diego. Graham Ike had a career-high 19 rebounds to go with 15 points for Gonzaga (13-4, 4-0 West Coast Conference). Ryan Nembhard added 11 points and as many assists, finishing with just two turnovers. Kjay Bradley Jr. had 21 points to lead the Toreros (4-13, 1-3), who lost their third straight.

