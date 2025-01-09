Gregg scores 23 and No. 18 Gonzaga downs San Diego 93-80

By CAM McCANN The Associated Press
Gonzaga forward Ben Gregg (33) celebrates his basket during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against San Diego, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025, in Spokane, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Young Kwak]

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Ben Gregg scored 23 points and Khalif Battle added 20 to lead No. 18 Gonzaga to its fourth straight win, 93-80 over San Diego. Graham Ike had a career-high 19 rebounds to go with 15 points for Gonzaga (13-4, 4-0 West Coast Conference). Ryan Nembhard added 11 points and as many assists, finishing with just two turnovers. Kjay Bradley Jr. had 21 points to lead the Toreros (4-13, 1-3), who lost their third straight.

