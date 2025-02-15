Greg Sharpe, Nebraska radio play-by-play voice, dies of pancreatic cancer

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Longtime Nebraska radio play-by-play voice Greg Sharpe died Friday after a fight with cancer. His family announced his death in a statement issued by the university. He was 61. He died 10 months after he announced he had been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. He was able to work several games last season. Sharpe grew up in Olathe, Kansas, attended Kansas State and was the voice of K-State football and basketball from 1996-2002. Nebraska hired him to call the last three football games of the 2007 season and made him the permanent announcer the next year.

