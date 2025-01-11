Greenwood scores and assists as Marseille wins at Rennes to close gap on leader PSG

PARIS (AP) — Mason Greenwood has scored and set up a goal for Adrien Rabiot as Marseille won at Rennes 2-1 to move four points behind Ligue 1 leader Paris Saint-Germain. A fourth win in five league games also moved second-placed Marseille five points ahead of third-placed Monaco on Saturday. But PSG can restore its seven-point lead if it beats struggling Saint-Etienne on Sunday. Greenwood scored his 11th league goal moments before halftime and then assisted on Rabiot’s header early into the second half. Gaëtan Laborde scored twice to help Nice win at Reims 4-2 and move up to fourth place.

