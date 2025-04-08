Greene pitches the Reds to a 2-0 win over Webb and the Giants, ending their 7-game win streak

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Hunter Greene came within one out of a complete game, outlasting Logan Webb in an old-fashioned pitchers’ duel between All-Star starters, and the Cincinnati Reds beat the San Francisco Giants 2-0 on Monday night to stop their seven-game winning streak.

Blake Dunn hit a two-run double off reliever Erik Miller in the eighth inning, and Tony Santillan shut the door in the ninth for Cincinnati.

Greene (1-1) gave up four hits, struck out seven and walked one. He retired the first two batters in the ninth, but then Jung Hoo Lee singled and Matt Chapman walked.

The 25-year-old Greene was pulled after 104 pitches, and Santillan fell behind 3-1 in the count to Heliot Ramos before he lined out to left field, ending a game that took only 2 hours, 9 minutes.

It was the fifth career save for Santillan. The other four came in 2022.

Greene’s only complete game came during his rookie season in 2022 when he threw a seven-inning shutout against Arizona in a rain-shortened game.

Webb struck out 10 and allowed four hits without a walk in seven scoreless innings.

Camilo Doval (1-1) took over in the eighth and walked his first batter before hitting another with a pitch. After Jose Trevino sacrificed, Miller entered and walked TJ Friedl to load the bases.

Dunn’s sharp double down the right-field line was the only hit of the inning.

The Reds had two on and two out in the second when Webb made a pickoff attempt to first base. LaMonte Wade Jr. briefly chased after runner Spencer Steer before firing a strike to the plate to get Jeimer Candelario sliding into home.

It was the third time in his career Webb had double-digit strikeouts without issuing a walk.

Reds LHP Nick Lodolo (1-1, 1.42 ERA) faces Giants RHP Landon Roupp (0-0, 6.75) on Tuesday night.

