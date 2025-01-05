Green scores 23 points as No. 19 Alabama beats Missouri 68-49 for 1st 2-0 SEC start since 2003-04

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Zaay Green scored 23 points and the No. 19 Alabama women earned their 15th win in their first 16 games, dominating Missouri 68-49. The Crimson Tide won their second-straight Southeastern Conference game, the first time they have started conference play 2-0 since the 2003-04 season.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.