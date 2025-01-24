Greece great Mimis Domazos, who captained Panathinaikos in the 1971 European Cup final, dies at 83

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece soccer great Mimis Domazos, who captained the Panathinaikos team at the 1971 European Cup final, has died at age 83. The club announced his death on Friday. Greek media report Domazos was taken to a hospital on his 83rd birthday on Wednesday after suffering cardiac arrest. Panathinaikos says “the emblematic ‘General’ of our club has passed to eternity.” Domazos played 20 seasons for Panathinaikos and won nine league titles. The team coached by Ferenc Puskás lost to a Johan Cruyff-inspired Ajax 2-0 at Wembley Stadium in London in the 1971 final.

