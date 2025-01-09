Grayson Murray memories at Sony Open remind Woodland of the value of support

HONOLULU (AP) — Gary Woodland is among those thinking of Grayson Murray at the Sony Open. Murray won the tournament last year and then took his own life some four months later after open struggles with anxiety and addiction. Woodland knows all about anxiety. He had brain surgery in September 2023 from a lesion that was causing unfounded fears of dying. Woodland played with Murray in the final round of the PGA Championship and recalls a fan in tears calling out to Murray to thank him for his inspiration. Woodland has had that happened. It tells him the value of having support.

