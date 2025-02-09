Grant Fisher sets world indoor record in 3,000, Yared Nuguse breaks mile mark at Millrose Games

NEW YORK (AP) — American middle-distance runners Grant Fisher and Yared Nuguse each walked away from the Millrose Games with a win and a world indoor record. Their victories were all part of a fast-paced Saturday at The Armory headlined by Fisher toppling the mark in the 3,000 meters and Nuguse in the mile. Fisher set the tone with a time of 7 minutes, 22.91 seconds. He broke the record of 7:23.81 set by Ethiopia’s Lamecha Girma two years ago. Soon after, it was Nuguse’s turn to chase history. He finished the Wanamaker Mile in a time of 3:46.63. It eclipsed the time of 3:47.01 that Ethiopia’s Yomif Kejelcha turned in nearly six years ago.

