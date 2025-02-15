Grant Fisher breaks world indoor mark in 5,000 meters, his 2nd record-breaking performance in a week

BOSTON (AP) — Grant Fisher broke his second world indoor record in a week when he shattered a 21-year-old mark in the 5,000 meters at the BU David Hemery Valentine Invitational. The American crossed the finish line in 12 minutes, 44.09 seconds to eclipse the mark that Ethiopia’s Kenenisa Bekele set on Feb. 20, 2004, by 5.51 seconds. Last weekend at the Millrose Games, Fisher broke the indoor world record in the 3,000 meters when he finished in 7:22.91. That broke the record of 7:23.81 set by Ethiopia’s Lamecha Girma two years ago.

