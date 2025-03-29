Grand Valley State women secure second Division II title, 70-58 over Cal State-Dominguez Hills

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Freshman MacKenzie Bisballe scored 14 points and her sister Rylie Bisballe added 13 as Grand Valley State secured its second Division II championship with a 70-58 win over California State-Dominguez Hills on Friday night.

Grand Valley State (38-2) was appearing in the title game for the second time in program history, with the 2005-06 team beating American International 58-52 to finish 33-3. It was the winningest team in program history until the current squad.

California State-Dominguez Hills (36-2), which won 29 straight games to start the season, was in the championship game for the first time in program history.

Grand Valley State held a narrow 15-12 lead with 1:13 left in the first quarter before scoring 11 of the next 12 points to go ahead 26-13 midway through the second. The Toros struggled from the field in the first half, starting the game by making just 5 of 18 shots (28%).

The Lakers led 38-21 at halftime and then scored the opening nine points of the third quarter, highlighted by a 3-pointer by MacKenzie Bisballe, to go ahead 47-21.

Ellie Droste added 11 points for GVSU. Lexi Plitzuweit, who had four points in 18 minutes, is the daughter of Dawn Plitzuweit, the head coach on GVSU’s last championship team. Dawn is now the head coach at Minnesota.

Asia Jordan led CSUDH with 17 points and 10 rebounds. Kya Pearson added 11 points. WBCA player of the year Nala Williams was held to seven points on 3-of-14 shooting.

Grand Valley State turned it over 26 times — the same number CSUDH forced per game this season to rank fifth in the nation.

The California State-Dominguez Hills men’s team will also play for its first title on Saturday against Nova Southeastern.

