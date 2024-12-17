Graham Johnson, Sam Greene and Lou Iannotti join Toronto Blue Jays coaching staff

TORONTO (AP) — Graham Johnson has been hired by the Toronto Blue Jays as bullpen coach, Sam Greene as assistant pitching coach and Lou Iannotti as assistant hitting coach. Johnson, 39, spent the past three seasons as pitching coach of the New York Yankees’ Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders. Greene, 27, joined Toronto in 2021 and was the senior pitching research specialist this year. Iannotti, 32, had been in the Los Angeles Dodgers’ organization for seven seasons.

