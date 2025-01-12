Graham Ike scores 21 points and No. 18 Gonzaga beats Washington State 88-75

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Graham Ike had 21 points and seven rebounds, and No. 18 Gonzaga pulled away from Washington State after a back-and-forth first half to earn an 88-75 victory. Nolan Hickman added 19 points and hit five 3-pointers for the Bulldogs, who won their fifth straight game. Washington State was led by Nate Calmese, who scored 20 points on 9-of-14 shooting and finished with eight assists. Ben Gregg had 11 points, nine rebounds and five assists for the Zags.

