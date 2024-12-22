Graham Ike leads No. 13 Gonzaga to 86-65 win over Bucknell

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Graham Ike had 25 points and 10 rebounds, and No. 13 Gonzaga moved past an early cold spell to beat Bucknell 86-65. Ben Gregg scored 15 points and Nolan Hickman added 14 for the Bulldogs, who improved to 6-0 at home. Ike was the only Zag to score in the first 7 1/2 minutes of the game. He kept Gonzaga afloat with a trio of buckets in the paint and a 3-pointer from the left wing. Noah Williamson led Bucknell with 16 points and Josh Bascoe added 14.

