Governor presents Hurricanes’ coach Rod Brind’Amour with North Carolina honor

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Carolina Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour was presented with the state’s highest honor by Gov. Roy Cooper after Sunday’s 4-1 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets. Brind’Amour received the Order of the Long Leaf Pine, which is given to people who have made significant contributions to the state and their community. Cooper was in the Hurricanes locker room prior to the game to read the starting lineup before returning amid the postgame celebration. The 67-year-old Cooper has long been a supporter of the Hurricanes and frequently attends home games.

