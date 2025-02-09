Gouiri impresses again as Marseille wins 2-0 at Angers

PARIS (AP) — New signing Amine Gouiri set up both second-half goals as Marseille won 2-0 at Angers in the French league on Sunday.

Second-placed Marseille moved six points clear of Nice in third.

Gouiri joined from Rennes right at the end of the January transfer window and set up a goal on debut last Sunday in the 3-2 win against Lyon.

The skillful forward’s curling corner from the right was headed in Sunday by France midfielder Adrien Rabiot in the 69th minute and, five minutes later, Gouiri broke down the left before pulling the ball back for forward Neal Maupay to sidefoot in near the penalty area.

Rabiot scored for the second straight game with a header.

Earlier Sunday, Lyon’s players made it a home debut to enjoy for new coach Paulo Fonseca by routing Reims 4-0.

Fonseca took charge at the end of January when Pierre Sage was fired after six games without a win.

In Fonseca’s first game in charge, Lyon played well despite losing 3-2 at Marseille last weekend. This time they completely dominated against Reims, with four different scorers underlining the slick teamwork.

After left back Nicolas Tagliafico volleyed in a cross from Corentin Tolisso late in the first half, Tolisso headed in Rayan Cherki’s cross midway through the second.

Cherki made it 3-0 in the 79th minute and, after Reims midfielder Patrick Zabi was red-carded, Georgia’s Georges Mikautadze turned in a cross from the lively Cherki.

The win moved Lyon above Lens into sixth place and two points behind Lille in fifth spot.

OTHER MATCHES

Dutch striker Emanuel Emegha scored his ninth league goal of the season as mid-table Strasbourg beat rock-bottom Montpellier 2-0.

Ivory Coast midfielder Hamed Traore also grabbed his ninth of the campaign for Auxerre, but the Burgundy side conceded a late equalizer in a 2-2 draw with Toulouse.

The visitors were rescued in the 89th by 19-year-old forward Noah Edjouma’s first senior goal.

Runaway league leader Paris Saint-Germain thumped Monaco 4-1 on Friday. ___

