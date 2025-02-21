Gouiri can become a top striker in Europe with more belief says Marseille coach De Zerbi

Marseille coach Roberto De Zerbi is trying to convince new signing Amine Gouiri that he can become one of the best strikers in Europe. Gouiri scored two outstanding goals and played a part in the other three when Marseille routed Saint-Etienne 5-1 in Ligue 1 last Saturday. Gouiri also has three assists in the three games he’s played since joining from Rennes for 22 million euros ($23 million) in the January transfer window. But De Zerbi says the versatile Gouiri “is not entirely aware of his strengths” as a finisher and that “I try to give him this self-belief.”

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.