Gotham earns spot in CONCACAF W Champions Cup final with 3-1 win over Club América

MONTERREY, Mexico (AP) — Geyse and Midge Purce scored and Gotham FC defeated Club América 3-1 on Wednesday night to advance to the finals of the CONCACAF W Champions Cup.

Gotham will face the winner of the Wednesday’s late match at Estadio Universitario between the Portland Thorns and UANL Tigres for the title in the inaugural tournament for continental club teams.

Brazilian international Geyse scored off a corner kick from Sarah Schupansky to give Gotham the 1-0 lead as the rain fell in the 21st minute. It was her second goal of the year for the National Women’s Soccer League squad.

Jana Gutiérrez took down Purce in the box to give Gotham a penalty kick. Purce coolly converted to double the lead. Moments later, Gutiérrez was caught in a bad spot for a rebound off the post that bounced off her and into the net for an own goal that made it 3-0.

Las Águilas, who play in Mexico’s Liga MX Femenil, struck in the 38th with a goal from Spanish international Irene Guerrero.

The W Champions Cup is the annual women’s club championship for the region and will serve as the qualification event for the FIFA Women’s Champions Cup, which launches next year.

