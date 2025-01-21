Goran Ivanisevic says he no longer will be coaching Elena Rybakina after the Australian Open

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Goran Ivanisevic’s brief stint as 2022 Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina’s coach is over now that she is out of the Australian Open. Ivanisevic, a Wimbledon winner himself in 2001, posted a brief statement on social media Tuesday, saying: “After our trial period that finished with Australian Open, I wish Elena and her team best of luck moving forward.” The sixth-seeded Rybakina was eliminated in the fourth round at Melbourne Park by Madison Keys on Monday.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.