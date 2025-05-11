Goodman hits a double, a triple and a HR and has 5 RBIs as Rockies beat Padres 9-3

DENVER (AP) — Hunter Goodman hit a double, a triple and a home run and had five RBIs on Sunday to help the Colorado Rockies beat the San Diego Padres 9-3 and snap an eight-game losing streak.

After the game, the Rockies (7-33) fired manager Bud Black, whose 544 wins are the most in franchise history, a day after Colorado lost 21-0 to the Padres. The Rockies promoted third base coach Warren Schaeffer to interim manager.

Germán Márquez (1-6) pitched seven innings and gave up a run on three hits.

Goodman’s triple off Nick Pivetta (5-2) drove in two before Mickey Moniak hit an RBI single to make it 6-1 in the third inning.

Pivetta gave up six runs on seven hits with two walks over four innings.

Fernando Tatis Jr. scored on a groundout by Manny Machado in the first inning. Tatis added an RBI groundout in the eighth and Machado followed with run-scoring single.

Ryan McMahon hit a solo shot in the eighth for Colorado.

Key moment

Brenton Doyle led off with a single and moved to second when Jordan Beck was hit by a pitch to set up Goodman’s three-run home run that gave the Rockies a 3-1 lead in the first.

Key stat

The Rockies are off to the worst 40-game start in MLB since the Baltimore Orioles went 6-34 to open the 1988 season.

Up next

Chase Dollander (2-3, 7.71 ERA) is scheduled to start for the Rockies on Monday against Tyler Mahle (3-1, 1.48 ERA) to kick off a three-game road series with the Texas Rangers. Michael King (4-1, 2.22 ERA) is expected to take the mound for the Padres against Yusei Kikuchi (0-4, 3.83 ERA) in the first of a three-game home series with the Los Angeles Angels.

