Goncalves scores decisive goal in shootout to give the Lightning a 3-2 win over the Stars

DALLAS (AP) — Gage Goncalves scored Tampa Bay’s third goal in the fourth round of the shootout and the Lightning beat the Dallas Stars 3-2 on Thursday night.

Brandon Hagel and Anthony Cirelli had a goal and an assist each for the Lightning, who have won three consecutive games. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 22 saves through overtime and two in the shootout.

Oskar Back and Mason Marchment scored for the Stars, whose eight-game home winning streak was snapped. Casey DeSmith tied a season high with 36 saves through overtime but his career-long six-game winning streak came to an end.

Goncalves scored his first shootout goal this season after Vasilevskiy made a glove save on Mikko Rantanen.

Cirelli followed Hagel’s first-period goal scoring on a rebound at 7:20 of the second period to give the Lightning a 2-0 lead. Back’s deflection 38 seconds later started Dallas’ comeback. Marchment tied the score about six minutes later with a jab over the goal line with one second left on a power play.

Takeaways

Lightning: They began with 11 forwards and seven defensemen, then lost forward Zemgus Girgensons to a hard hit early in the third period and defenseman Ryan McDonagh in the closing seconds of regulation when he took a puck to the right ear.

Stars: Wyatt Johnston’s 15-game home point streak was snapped one game short of matching the Dallas record held by Mike Modano.

Key moment

Vasilevskiy made a save on a point-blank chance by Johnston with 20 seconds left in regulation.

Key stat

Vasilevskiy is 15-4-3 against Dallas in regular-season play and was in net when the Lightning beat the Stars 4-2 in the 2020 Stanley Cup Final.

Up next

The Lightning will visit Utah on Saturday, when the Stars will host Philadelphia.

___

AP NHL: https://www.apnews.com/hub/NHL

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.