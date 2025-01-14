Golf divided by deserts: The PGA Tour is in California and Europe has a strong field in Dubai

The PGA Tour leaves Hawaii for the California desert and the European tour resumes its season in the desert of the United Arab Emirates. The American Express is held over three courses in California with a field that includes only player from the top 10 in the world. Nick Dunlap is the defending champion, having won last year as the first amateur winner on the PGA Tour since 1991. Rory McIlroy leads nine players from the top 50 in the Hero Dubai Desert Classic. The PGA Tour Champions starts its season in Hawaii.

