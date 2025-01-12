Goldin, Burnett lead No. 24 Michigan to 91-75 win over Washington

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Vladislav Goldin had 19 points and Nimari Burnett scored 16 to lead No. 24 Michigan over Washington 91-75 on Sunday. It was the Wolverines’ fifth straight victory. Roddy Gayle Jr. had 15 points in his return to the lineup after missing a game because of a bruised knee he suffered against USC. After Washington took a 5-4 lead, Tre Donaldson followed with a layup that gave Michigan the lead for good. The Wolverines built their advantage to as much as 19 points in the second half. Great Osobor scored 23 points, including 16 in the first half, for the Huskies.

