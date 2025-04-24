Golden State’s Jimmy Butler leaves game with pelvis contusion and his status for Game 3 is unknown

HOUSTON (AP) — Golden State’s Jimmy Butler sustained a pelvis contusion after taking a hard fall on a foul by Amen Thompson late in the first quarter and missed the rest of the Warriors’ 109-94 loss to the Houston Rockets on Wednesday night.

Coach Steve Kerr said he wasn’t sure if Butler would be available for Game 3 on Saturday. He’s scheduled to have an MRI exam Thursday.

“Jimmy always says he’s going to be fine,” Kerr said. “But we have to wait to see with the MRI.”

Butler was injured when Thompson was pushed into his legs as he jumped to try and grab a rebound. Both players crashed to the court in the collision, but Butler stayed down longer than Thompson.

He eventually got up and slowly walked to the other end of the court to shoot free throws. Butler made 1 of 2 and was soon taken out of the game and immediately headed to the locker room.

Golden State Warriors' Jimmy Butler III writhes in pain after injuring himself in 1st quarter against Houston Rockets in Game 2 of First Round of NBA Playoffs at Toyota Center in Houston, Texas on Wednesday, April 23, 2025. (Scott Strazzante/San Francisco Chronicle via AP) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Scott Strazzante

Kerr doesn’t believe that Thompson intended to hurt Butler.

“We didn’t think there was anything wrong with the play,” Kerr said. “It was just one of those plays.”

Butler, who had three points and two rebounds before leaving, had 25 points, seven rebounds and six assists in Golden State’s 95-85 win in Game 1.

Kerr said it’s way too early for him to think about what the Warriors will do if Butler can’t go Saturday.

“Hopefully Jimmy will be able to play, but if not we have to go through our options and put together a plan,” he said.

Golden State’s Brandin Podziemski, who sat out for much of the first half dealing with a stomach ailment, returned in the third quarter. Kerr said before the game that the starting guard was struggling with a stomach problem because of something he ate and said afterward that he received an IV at halftime.

