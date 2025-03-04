Golden State’s Gary Payton leaves game vs. Charlotte following collision with LaMelo Ball

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Golden State’s Gary Payton has left Monday night’s game with a head injury following a collision with Charlotte point guard LaMelo Ball. Midway through the third quarter Ball drove the lane and he and Payton banged heads. Payton remained on the floor face down for more than a minute while being attended to by trainers. He was eventually helped to his feet and looked wobbly before leaving the floor with his face covered in a towel. Ball was initially called for an offensive foul, but the Hornets challenged the call and it was ruled Stephen Curry had committed a foul on Ball before the collision.

