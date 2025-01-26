Golden Knights veteran defenseman Alex Pietrangelo withdraws from 4 Nations Face-Off

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo has withdrawn from the 4 Nations Face-Off, the team announced Sunday. Pietrangelo — one of seven players from Vegas named to the four rosters — was one of four Knights set to represent Canada, along with forward Mark Stone, defensemen Shea Theodore and goaltender Adin Hill.

