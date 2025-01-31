Golden Knights sign Brandon Saad after he and the Blues agreed to terminate his previous contract

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Vegas Golden Knights have signed Brandon Saad to a contract for the remainder of the NHL season. Saad’s deal for a prorated $1.5 million came together less than an hour after he cleared unconditional waivers and the St. Louis Blues terminated the final two years of his previous contract. Saad agreed to a mutual termination after going on waivers to become a free agent rather than play in the minors. The 32-year-old forward has struggled to produce this season, putting up just 16 points in 43 games.

