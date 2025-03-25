Golden Knights leading goal scorer Tomas Hertl to miss road trip after getting injured Sunday

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Tomas Hertl, who leads the Golden Knights with 31 goals, will not be on Vegas’ three-game road trip this week because of an injury he suffered in Sunday’s 4-2 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Golden Knights general manager Kelly McCrimmon broke the news Monday on the VGK Insiders Show.

Vegas visits Minnesota on Tuesday night before closing out the trip Friday at Chicago and Saturday at Nashville.

“He’ll get tests done,” McCrimmon said. “I think he had some done today and again some more tomorrow to determine exactly what we’re dealing with, but he’ll be missing this trip.”

Hertl has scored four goals in the past two games, including recording a hat trick in Saturday’s 6-3 victory over the Detroit Red Wings. He has two hat tricks in his past eight games, totaling seven goals and three assists over that span.

His 59 points are third on the team behind Jack Eichel’s single-season club-record 87 and Mark Stone’s 61.

Hertl’s injury comes as the Golden Knights, who are on a three-game winning streak, try to secure the Pacific Division title. They have 92 points, five more than both Edmonton and Los Angeles.

The injury occurred when Lightning defenseman Emil Lilleberg shoved him into the board, drawing a two-minute penalty for boarding rather than a five-minute major.

“A guy’s playing (Lilleberg) I don’t know that well,” Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy said after the game. “He’s trying to establish himself in the league. That’s kind of a senseless hit to me in a situation like that when a guy’s in a defenseless position and not a threat much.”

