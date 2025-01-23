Golden Knights center William Karlsson is week-to-week with lower-body injury

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The slumping Vegas Golden Knights suffered another loss Thursday when they announced center William Karlsson is week-to-week with a lower-body injury. The club recalled Tanner Laczynski and Brendan Brisson from its American Hockey League affiliate in Henderson, Nevada. Karlsson has seven goals and 11 assists in 38 games this season. That’s well off the pace of the 30-30 mark he posted last year. He doesn’t have a point in his past seven games.

