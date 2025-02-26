Golden Knights and Oilers could be in duel for the Pacific with the Kings not far behind

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Golden Knights spent the first part of the season taking control of the Pacific Division. Then they played only so-so hockey in January and let the Oilers to catch them. Now neither team seems to want to win the division. That has allowed the Los Angeles Kings to creep close enough to make it more of a three-team race. Vegas and Edmonton could still turn it into a two-team duel the Pacific appeared destined to be not that long ago. Each club has represented the Western Conference in the Stanley Cup Final the past two seasons.

