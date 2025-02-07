Goggia narrowly avoids disaster during awkward landing of jump. Vonn back for downhill training

SAALBACH-HINTERGLEMM, Austria (AP) — Italian standout Sofia Goggia has narrowly avoided disaster during an awkward landing of a jump in the final downhill training session at the Alpine skiing world championships. Toward the end of her run Goggia was launched high into the air and had her arms flailing as she landed with her backside crouching down onto her skis. Goggia fell onto her side and slid down the mountain before getting up and skiing down to the finish area. The Italian team said that Goggia was not injured. Czech skier-snowboarder Ester Ledecka led the training session and Lindsey Vonn placed 21st a day after getting hooked on a gate in the super-G. The women’s downhill race is scheduled for Saturday.

