Goalkeeping mistake helps St Pauli to rare home win over Hoffenheim

By The Associated Press
St. Pauli's Noah Weisshaupt scores the opening goal during the Bundesliga soccer match between FC St. Pauli - TSG 1899 Hoffenheim, Millerntor Stadium, Hamburg, Germany, Friday March 14, 2025. (Christian Charisius/dpa via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Christian Charisius]

HAMBURG, Germany (AP) — St. Pauli won for the first time in seven games after a Noah Weißhaupt goal gave the Hamburg side a 1-0 victory over Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga on Friday.

St. Pauli moved five points clear of the relegation zone after a rare home win.

Weißhaupt scored but Philipp Treu did the hard work, seizing on a poor pass out from goalkeeper Oliver Baumann before neatly lifting it over the stranded goalie and feeding it sideways for Weißhaupt to score into the empty net.

St. Pauli completed a double over Hoffenheim, which was in 13th, one point above St. Pauli.

