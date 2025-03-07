Goalkeeper’s ban doubled to 6 games for kicking Mateta in the head in FA Cup

Millwall goalkeeper Liam Roberts says he received abusive messages and threats for kicking Crystal Palace’s Jean-Philippe Mateta in the head last weekend. Roberts’ three-game ban for the incident was doubled to six games on Friday after the English Football Association sought extra punishment. The incident happened during an FA Cup fifth-round match last Saturday. Mateta needed 25 stitches on a severely lacerated ear. Roberts says he has received an “unthinkable amount of abusive messages and threats towards my family and I.” Roberts was sent off after eight minutes of the match between the London rivals.

