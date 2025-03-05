Goalkeeper who left Palace forward Mateta needing 25 stitches in FA Cup faces a longer ban

LONDON (AP) — Millwall goalkeeper Liam Roberts could receive an extended ban for a dangerous challenge which left Crystal Palace forward Jean-Philippe Mateta needing 25 stitches. The Football Association says it has filed a claim to increase Roberts’ punishment from the standard three-game ban for serious foul play. The FA says the standard ban would be “clearly insufficient.” Roberts was sent off just eight minutes into the FA Cup fifth-round game after he leaped to clear the ball and struck Mateta in the side of the face.

