Goalkeeper rues ill luck as 10-man Mainz shocks Eintracht Frankfurt 3-1 in Bundesliga

BERLIN (AP) — Brazilian goalkeeper Kauã Santos has endured a game to forget as his Eintracht Frankfurt was shocked by 10-man Mainz 3-1 in the Bundesliga. Frankfurt had 34 shots at goal compared to nine from the visitor on Saturday. Mainz played with a man less from the 21st minute after captain Nadiem Amiri was sent off for catching Ellyes Skhiri’s right ankle with his studs. Santos was at fault for two of the visitor’s goals. Johannes Eggestein fired promoted St. Pauli to a 1-0 win at Stuttgart. Union Berlin slumped to a 4-1 defeat at Werder Bremen. Holstein Kiel ended its five-game losing run by routing Augsburg 5-1. Borussia Mönchengladbach won at Hoffenheim 2-1.

