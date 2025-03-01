Goal ruled out after 7-minute VAR check in FA Cup game despite semi-automatic offside system

BOURNEMOUTH, England (AP) — It took more than seven minutes for the video-assistant referee to rule out a goal during Saturday’s FA Cup game between Bournemouth and Wolves despite a new semi-automatic offside system being trialed in the competition. Milos Kerkez thought he had put Bournemouth 2-0 up in the first half with a header from a corner, but the ball came off teammate Dean Huijsen — who was in an offside position — before going into the net. A semi-automatic offside system is being used for the first time in English soccer in the fifth round of the competition.

