GM John Spytek indicates Raiders and DE Maxx Crosby want to get a new deal

Las Vegas Raiders star defensive end Maxx Crosby does not have any guaranteed money left on his contract. But general manager John Spytek indicated Tuesday at the NFL scouting combine in Indianapolis that both sides were aligned on getting a new deal done. Crosby signed a four-year, $94 million extension in March 2022 that takes him through the 2026 season. The club last May gave him a $6 million raise for the 2024 season and another $1.2 million for this next season.

