GM Chris Ballard promises to take a new approach after Colts fail to make playoffs again

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard blames himself for another playoff miss. So he’s promising to a different approach this offseason. After hearing some team leaders complain publicly about what needs to change, Ballard responded Friday at his end of season news conference that he’ll re-evaluate his free agent strategy as he tries to build a more competitive roster. For fans, it’s the kind of admission they’ve been clamoring to hear for weeks. But Ballard has been here before, and little has changed. Why would this time be different? Ballard knows this could be his last chance to get it right.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.