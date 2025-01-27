Glenn and Mougey optimistic in their intro. ‘We’re the freakin’ New York Jets. We’re built for this’

The New York Jets formally introduced coach Aaron Glenn and general manager Darren Mougey during a news conference at the team’s facility. Glenn recalled his playing career with the Jets and his passion for coaching. He told the current players to buckle their seatbelts and get ready for the ride. He and Mougey made it clear they’re up for the expectations of turning around the team. Mougey told Jets fans they have his and Glenn’s word that they’ll do everything to bring a Super Bowl to them. Owner Woody Johnson said the future of Aaron Rodgers with the Jets will be up to Glenn and Mougey.

