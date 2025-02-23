Glen Jackson: rugby’s Renaissance man takes the helm of the Fijian Drua

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — More than anyone in Super Rugby, Glen Jackson has been there, done that and got the T-shirt. The New Zealander played 60 Super Rugby matches at flyhalf and scored more than 470 points for the Hamilton-based Chiefs. He went on to referee 88 Super Rugby matches and 32 tests. He was an assistant coach of the Fiji team which reached the quarterfinals of last year’s Rugby World Cup and is now head coach of the Fijian Drua. That range of experience makes Jackson Super Rugby’s most prominent polymath or Renaissance man.

