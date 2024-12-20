Girona piles on misery for lowly Valladolid with easy victory

GIRONA, Spain (AP) — Girona has beaten Valladolid 3-0 to snap an unhappy run of six games without a win in La Liga. David López and Abel Ruiz scored in the first half and Danjuma added a third 10 minutes from time on Friday. The result has lifted Girona into eighth place. Valladolid remains second from bottom with just three wins in 18 games.

