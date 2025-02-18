Giménez continues scoring streak in Champions League but this time against team he just left

MILAN (AP) — Former Feyenoord forward Santiago Giménez has continued his scoring streak in the Champions League this season. But this time against the Dutch club. Giménez moved to AC Milan from Feyenoord last month in a 30 million euro transfer. He scored for the Rossoneri after just 40 seconds of the second leg of their Champions League knockout playoff. The 23-year-old held up his hands in apology after heading in from close range. It was Giménez’s sixth goal in seven Champions League matches. The Dutch club won the first leg 1-0 last week.

