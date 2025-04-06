Gill guides Gujarat to a 7-wicket win over Hyderabad in IPL

By The Associated Press
Gujarat Titans' captain Shubman Gill celebrates his fifty runs during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Gujarat Titans at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad, India, Sunday, April 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Mahesh Kumar A.]

HYDERABAD, India (AP) — Shubman Gill scored a well-calculated 61 runs not out as Gujarat Titans beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by seven wickets with 20 balls remaining in the Indian Premier League on Sunday.

It was Gill’s first half-century of the season and it helped Gujarat climb to second in the points table with a third consecutive win. Gill hit nine fours in his 43-ball knock.

Spin all-rounder Washington Sundar contributed 49 off 29 in the successful chase as Gujarat finished with 153-3 in 16.4 overs.

Hyderabad earlier suffered another poor batting display and was restricted to 152-8 in 20 overs after losing the toss. Pacer Mohammed Siraj picked up 4-17 in four overs.

Change in Sunday fixtures

Sunday’s doubleheader was reduced to a single game. Kolkata Knight Riders was supposed to host Lucknow SuperGiants but it was shifted to Tuesday after a request from Kolkata police due to religious festivities in the city.

Tuesday will become a doubleheader: Punjab will host Chennai in the evening after the Kolkata-Lucknow game.

___

AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.